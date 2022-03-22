WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WKME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WalkMe by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in WalkMe in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WalkMe stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. WalkMe has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $34.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.40.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 49.57% and a negative return on equity of 50.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

