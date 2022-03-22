Warp Finance (WARP) Trading Down 21.8% Over Last Week

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded 21.8% lower against the US dollar. Warp Finance has a market capitalization of $493,845.08 and approximately $81,593.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for $105.66 or 0.00249337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011347 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002376 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

Warp Finance (CRYPTO:WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

