Wealthfront Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,568 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Hess by 31.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $103.85 on Tuesday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $61.93 and a 1 year high of $103.94. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.45.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hess had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Hess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other Hess news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 10,003 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $910,273.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 7,405 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $673,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 981,542 shares of company stock valued at $94,053,419. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HES. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hess from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

