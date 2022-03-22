Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 10,295 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,295 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Kroger by 22.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after buying an additional 2,305,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kroger by 28.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after buying an additional 1,357,858 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 700.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,537,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,175,000 after buying an additional 1,345,814 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Kroger by 7,016.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 873,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after buying an additional 861,353 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 4.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after buying an additional 840,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.65. The company has a market cap of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $62.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.53%.

In related news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $727,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 32,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $1,808,654.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,507 shares of company stock valued at $15,141,231. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

