Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $34,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 14,671 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 14,826 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Peavine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.48.

Shares of HD stock opened at $329.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.20 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

