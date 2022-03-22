Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 137,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,518,000 after acquiring an additional 70,243 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,004,876 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,761,435,000 after acquiring an additional 63,084 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 824.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,040,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

MTD stock opened at $1,394.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,433.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,492.22. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,095.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,714.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,421.12, for a total value of $2,131,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock valued at $24,552,512 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

