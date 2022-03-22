Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 55.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 11.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 2,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.24, for a total transaction of $492,341.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,046,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $5,599,192 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

CRWD opened at $204.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -198.18 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.02 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.