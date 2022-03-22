Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,680,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,350,000 after purchasing an additional 216,273 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,457,000 after purchasing an additional 32,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 844,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,699,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC now owns 605,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,445,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 477,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.55.

FRT stock opened at $117.38 on Tuesday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $97.87 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.82 and its 200-day moving average is $124.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The company had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.