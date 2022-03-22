Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALB. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Albemarle by 75.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $100,873,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $46,523,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Albemarle by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,420,000 after acquiring an additional 131,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $199.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.14.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $198.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $141.94 and a 1 year high of $291.48.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.66%.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson bought 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

