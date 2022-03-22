Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 275.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,996,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,740,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. William Blair raised shares of Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $435.00 to $359.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $212.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.73 and a 200-day moving average of $309.56. The company has a market cap of $65.23 billion, a PE ratio of -93.41 and a beta of 1.71. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $164.29 and a one year high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total value of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

