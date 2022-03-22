Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Nucor by 112.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,892,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,892,000 after buying an additional 1,000,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $22,245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after purchasing an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE opened at $142.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.68 and its 200 day moving average is $112.48. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.92 and a fifty-two week high of $144.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Nucor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.