Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 7,603 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 136.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $206,237,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,450,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $217,186,000 after purchasing an additional 390,974 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 47.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,019,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,983,000 after purchasing an additional 330,431 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 414,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,664,000 after purchasing an additional 203,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $21,773,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $182.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.44 and a 52 week high of $183.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.59.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.93.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $199,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

