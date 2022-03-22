Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 13,345 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.28. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.86 and a 12-month high of $78.17. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 23.19%.

In related news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HIG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

