Well Done LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 19,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 11,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 424,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 142,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM stock opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $91.50. The firm has a market cap of $348.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total value of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Barclays boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $91.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.65.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

