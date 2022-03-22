Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years.
NYSE:HIO opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
