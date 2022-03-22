Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

NYSE:HIO opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 237,156 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 415,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.