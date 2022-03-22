Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has increased its dividend payment by 4.5% over the last three years.

NYSE:HIO opened at $4.46 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,771 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 237,156 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 415,835 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.