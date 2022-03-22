Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of IGI opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

