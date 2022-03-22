Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of IGI opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $23.76.
About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (Get Rating)
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
