Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $201.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.96. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 25.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Western New England Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

In other news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,769 shares of company stock worth $209,475. 5.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

