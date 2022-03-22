Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Wheaton Precious Metals has raised its dividend by 16.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Wheaton Precious Metals has a payout ratio of 42.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $48.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $36.39 and a 52-week high of $50.34. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WPM. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

About Wheaton Precious Metals (Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.