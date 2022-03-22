Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 2,080 iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000.
Shares of ILCB stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $63.24. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $54.29 and a 1 year high of $67.03.
