Whittier Trust Co. Buys 367 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Brookline Capital Management raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.74.

Shares of NTLA opened at $69.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.25. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.09 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 2.08.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $279,839.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $522,401 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

