Whittier Trust Co. Buys Shares of 2,631 Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFI. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 172.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the third quarter valued at $270,000. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RFI stock opened at $15.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average is $16.38. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $18.02.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

