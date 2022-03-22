Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 202.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.13.

WCN stock opened at $137.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.37 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.06.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

