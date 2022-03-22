Whittier Trust Co. Has $109,000 Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $39,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 571.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $48.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a quick ratio of 8.60 and a current ratio of 11.17. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $160.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $54.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

