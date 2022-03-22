Whittier Trust Co. Has $58,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,573 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2,383.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,273,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,325 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 15.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $417,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 17,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $303,815.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 32,595 shares of company stock worth $568,218 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.63 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. UBS Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays cut Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.07.

Huntington Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.