Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $447.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $385.34 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.57 and a 200 day moving average of $453.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

