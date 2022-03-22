Woonkly Power (WOOP) Reaches Market Cap of $22.16 Million

Woonkly Power (WOOP) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Woonkly Power coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Woonkly Power has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Woonkly Power has a total market cap of $22.16 million and $18.30 million worth of Woonkly Power was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00048636 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,982.15 or 0.07026297 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,391.85 or 0.99880169 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044064 BTC.

About Woonkly Power

Woonkly Power’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,732,023 coins. Woonkly Power’s official Twitter account is @woonklyEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Woonkly is a DEFI protocol that enables a Decentralized Social Network in which the capital invested in post advertising by advertisers is shared with the people who interact with that content (Post, Photo, Video, Podcast); all created and working 100% on Blockchain using our own main network (Hyperledger BESU and Polkadot) connected with Binance Smart Chain (BSC). “

Woonkly Power Coin Trading

