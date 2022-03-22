Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) Price Up 6.7% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $318.81 or 0.00752335 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $108,394.05 and $984.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00036213 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00106795 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Profile

WVG0 is a coin. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 340 coins. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official website is www.wrappered.com . Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.