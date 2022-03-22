WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Brokerages predict that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFSGet Rating) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the lowest is $0.77. WSFS Financial reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WSFS Financial.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFSGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $49.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $56.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total transaction of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

