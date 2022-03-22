W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. W&T Offshore reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.98 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of WTI opened at $4.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.11 million, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.63. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $6.68.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTI. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the third quarter valued at $281,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 353.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 314,928 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in W&T Offshore by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,735,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in W&T Offshore by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,060,000 after purchasing an additional 107,610 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in W&T Offshore by 131.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 613,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 349,024 shares during the period. 38.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

