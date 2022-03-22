Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$2.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$5.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XEBEF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.25.

XEBEF opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.43.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

