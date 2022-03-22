Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have C$2.25 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$5.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on XEBEF. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities raised Xebec Adsorption from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.25.

XEBEF opened at $1.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.93. Xebec Adsorption has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $4.43.

About Xebec Adsorption (Get Rating)

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

