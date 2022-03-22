Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.91 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xilio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.91) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Xilio Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.72). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilio Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($2.90). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Xilio Therapeutics.

Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Xilio Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Xilio Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,400,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Xilio Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XLO opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.85, a current ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44. Xilio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Xilio Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company which focused on harnessing the immune system to achieve deep and durable clinical responses to improve the lives of patients with cancer. The company’s product candidate includes XTX101, XTX202, XTX301 and XTX401 which are in clinical stage. Xilio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

