Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Xometry Inc. is an AI-enabled marketplace for on-demand manufacturing. Xometry Inc. is based in ROCKVILLE, Md. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xometry has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Shares of XMTR stock opened at $34.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.06. Xometry has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). Xometry had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 184.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xometry will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Bill Cronin sold 4,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $246,059.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurence Zuriff sold 2,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $155,402.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,047 shares of company stock valued at $6,772,163.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies worldwide. It provides CNC machining, sheet metal, 3D printing, injection molding, urethane casting, materials, and other products. The company operates the Brubaker, HTC, OSG, Viking, SOWA, Kyocera, Allied Machine & Engineering, Mitsubishi, and Sandvik brands.

