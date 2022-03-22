Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Price Target Raised to C$4.50 at Cormark

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$3.50 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

TSE YGR opened at C$2.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$223.55 million and a P/E ratio of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.91, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Yangarra Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.98 and a 12 month high of C$2.85.

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

