Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CAO Darryl Bond Sells 7,971 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) CAO Darryl Bond sold 7,971 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $52,449.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE YEXT traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $7.44. 4,853,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,474. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a market cap of $964.99 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Get Yext alerts:

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.86%. The company had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YEXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. DA Davidson cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,700,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,147,000 after acquiring an additional 262,333 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Yext by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,815,000 after buying an additional 1,041,502 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yext by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,608,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,876,000 after buying an additional 86,079 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after acquiring an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yext by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,891,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 127,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (Get Rating)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.