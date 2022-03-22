Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN) Insider Hayden Jeffreys Buys 355,450 Shares

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating) insider Hayden Jeffreys acquired 355,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of £28,436 ($37,435.49).

Yourgene Health stock opened at GBX 8.40 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 12. The firm has a market capitalization of £60.80 million and a PE ratio of -5.82. Yourgene Health Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 7.75 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 17.35 ($0.23).

About Yourgene Health (Get Rating)

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company develops the IONA Test, an in vitro diagnostic non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) screening for pregnant women to estimate Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders.

