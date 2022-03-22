Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will report $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.89. Addus HomeCare reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.67.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $79.94 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $37,730.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,124 shares of company stock valued at $392,069. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,579,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,776,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

