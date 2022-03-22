Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.94. Bank OZK posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OZK. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 46,050 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4,707.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 172,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after buying an additional 168,544 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Bank OZK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 486,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

OZK stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,168. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $51.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.85%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

