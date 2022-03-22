Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) will report ($0.17) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ChargePoint’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.21). ChargePoint reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint will report full year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ChargePoint.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,049 shares of company stock worth $1,262,006. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the 4th quarter valued at $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,557 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,581,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,580,000 after acquiring an additional 581,274 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ChargePoint by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,049,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after purchasing an additional 516,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $18.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

