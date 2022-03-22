Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CinCor Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) will post ($1.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CinCor Pharma’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CinCor Pharma will report full year earnings of ($7.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.23) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.91) to ($1.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CinCor Pharma.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CINC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

CINC opened at $14.82 on Friday. CinCor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.26.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

