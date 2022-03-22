Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.08). DHT posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in DHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in DHT during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $973.55 million, a PE ratio of -71.25 and a beta of -0.36. DHT has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $7.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. DHT’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

