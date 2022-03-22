Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $68.91 Million

Brokerages predict that iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) will report sales of $68.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for iStar’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.50 million and the highest is $95.32 million. iStar posted sales of $113.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full year sales of $254.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.50 million to $344.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $155.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow iStar.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
iStar stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. iStar has a one year low of $16.43 and a one year high of $27.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 37.31%.
About iStar (Get Rating)
iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.
