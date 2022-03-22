Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.49 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) to announce sales of $69.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Repay’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $64.21 million. Repay reported sales of $47.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repay will report full year sales of $301.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $299.90 million to $303.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $354.26 million, with estimates ranging from $350.90 million to $359.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $62.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Repay from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.29.

In other Repay news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total transaction of $95,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Repay by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Repay by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Repay by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Repay by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Repay by 122,558.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter.

Repay stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,066. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Repay has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

