Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2022

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNSGet Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQNS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of SQNS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 173,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,842. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $478.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications (Get Rating)

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.