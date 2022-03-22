Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.12). Sequans Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.36). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQNS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Sequans Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sequans Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Shares of SQNS traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.16. 173,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,842. Sequans Communications has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The company has a market cap of $478.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sequans Communications by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 17,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications.

