Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to Announce -$1.42 EPS

Analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) will announce ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wayfair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($0.77). Wayfair reported earnings of $1.00 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 242%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to $6.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to $8.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.22). Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on W shares. Bank of America lowered Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their price objective on Wayfair from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wayfair from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.75.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steve Oblak sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $150,080.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total value of $846,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,822 shares of company stock worth $2,131,777 over the last quarter. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:W opened at $118.65 on Tuesday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $355.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $138.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.61 and a beta of 2.90.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

