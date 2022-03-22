Zacks: Analysts Expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) to Post $0.31 EPS

Analysts expect Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.31. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $86.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 96.64% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $17.50 to $16.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,444,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,505 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,630,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,590,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,374,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,660,000 after buying an additional 90,788 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,336,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,070,000 after buying an additional 94,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,131,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,903,000 after buying an additional 307,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

