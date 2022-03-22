Zacks: Analysts Expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HBT Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. HBT Financial reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HBT Financial will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HBT Financial.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in HBT Financial by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in HBT Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in HBT Financial by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.27. 6,149 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.09. The firm has a market cap of $558.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.34. HBT Financial has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

