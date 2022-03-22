Zacks: Analysts Expect Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) to Post -$0.40 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($1.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.32 million.

KNSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $10.28 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.59. The firm has a market cap of $710.39 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of -0.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. 43.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (KNSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.