Zacks: Analysts Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.10. New York Mortgage Trust reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Mortgage Trust.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jonestrading cut their target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.68 on Thursday. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $3.24 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 90,049 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 636,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 372,040 shares in the last quarter. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.