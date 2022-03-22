Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $886.00 Million

Brokerages expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) to report $886.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $902.00 million and the lowest is $870.00 million. Acuity Brands posted sales of $776.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full year sales of $3.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.02 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on AYI. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $223.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Acuity Brands from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.97.

NYSE:AYI opened at $194.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.41. Acuity Brands has a one year low of $129.01 and a one year high of $224.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,956,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $626,012,000 after acquiring an additional 19,457 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 864,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,126,000 after buying an additional 118,116 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,429,000 after buying an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acuity Brands by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,943,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,889,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Acuity Brands (Get Rating)

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.