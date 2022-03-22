Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Astrazeneca plc (NYSE:AZN – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astrazeneca’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.78. Astrazeneca reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Astrazeneca will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astrazeneca.

Get Astrazeneca alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut Astrazeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of AZN opened at $63.48 on Thursday. Astrazeneca has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $64.21.

Astrazeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astrazeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astrazeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrazeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.